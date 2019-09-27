Awesome Home-Cooked Punjabi Food? Momnom Is The Perfect Solution!

MoMNoM Kitchen is a delivery kitchen on Baner Pashan Link road serving the most awesome homecooked Punjabi food. Started by the Singh family, the kitchen spearheaded by the capable hands of Mrs Singh (putting the 'mom' in 'MomNom'), serving family favourites that she cooks at home every day and on special occasions. Kababs, Curries, Biryanis, Chole Bhaturas and Salads. Stuff that will melt the most stone-hearted ‘Mai ka laal!” The kitchen is absolutely modern, spick and span, with a huge staff. All the meats, ingredients and masalas are always used fresh, nothing is cooked beforehand. Their leftovers too are donated to the needy. They use biodegradable packaging for every item, which is wonderfully designed and has heartwarming quotes on them. They have printed the word ‘maa’ on every package. We had 3 Bean Salad, Beetroot Tikki and Sweet Potato Chips to start and they were incredible. Starters - We had delicious and spicy Chicken Harissa, Maharashtrian style Chicken Hirkani and the excitingly different Chicken Seekh Podi! Mains - The homestyle Mutton Masala was so good. So was the Smoked Chicken Makhni, very different White Butter Chicken and homely Dal Makhni. Chicken Biryani was superbly tasty. Dessert - Fresh hot jalebis and cool refreshing kheer was a great way to end the meal. Patiyala Lassi was massive and soul-satisfying! Packaged Meals - They even do package meals for bulk orders. Priced very reasonably, you can have veg or non-veg versions. Again commendable quantity with curry, dal, rotis, rice and salad with one sweet. There are also one-person servings like Kadhi-chawal, Rajma-rice etc. VERDICT - The sheer quality and quantity of dishes and the variety for a single kitchen are just mind-blowing. There isn't a single dish I can complain about, even if I tried. The hygiene, the quality of ingredients and attention to detail and care put into the food is far beyond any delivery kitchen and probably even some big restaurants.