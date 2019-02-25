You're Sure To Have A Thrilling Time At This Adventure Resort In Bhor

How about a combination of a comfortable stay with a great view along with a series of adventurous activities? Then Kunjwan Adventure Resort in Bhor is where we think you should be headed. While they provide you with a comfortable stay, you also get to have fun with the adrenaline-pumping activities they have to offer. You can choose between five types of accommodation- the log cottages, the river-view rooms, deluxe rooms, Swiss tents and Alpine tents. We loved the log cottages the most as they are super cosy, beautiful and romantic. Taking a trip with bae? Check into these log cottages or alpine tents for a memorable experience. The tents provide the complete wilderness experience and the river-view rooms will give you a spectacular view of the Bhatghar dam. While staying here, you will be blessed with a gorgeous view of the Sahyadris and also spot Rajgad and Torna forts. Coming to adventure sports, you will get to do various activities such as rock climbing, air rifle shooting, archery, obstacle course, rappelling, hiking, river crossing etc. For recreation, they have a huge swimming pool as well as rain dance floor. There is an indoor game section as well as an outdoor section. Play golf and tennis and burn those extra cals! In the eve, they also host BBQ and bonfire nights on the party lawns. There is a separate area for kids as well. To look up for further info and book the place, check their social media handles as well as the official website. Picture Credits: Team Kunjwan Adventure Resort