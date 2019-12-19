Konkani Affair: Dig Into A Jumbo Fish Thali & Other Seafood At This Cafe In Pimpri Chinchwad

If you love fish, you are in for a treat. CT Point Konkan Cafe in Pimpri Chinchwad is where you can dig into a variety of fish fry, fish thali and other Konkani delights. The restaurant has tried to add the best of Konkan region on your plate and they are pretty successful at it. From bangda fry to rawas, surmai to pomfret, they serve around 10 types of fish try and tadka. Other than that their starter menu also boasts of Konkani chicken sukka, and egg tawa tadaka. If you're a group that wants to try a variety of fish, try out their macchi platter for INR 1499, which includes surmai, bangada, mandeli, prawns, pomfret, and bombil rawa pieces. They also serve unlimited fish thalis starting at INR 260 only. Other than that, you can also try their chicken and egg thali, which all come with rice, curry and chappati along with a fried piece of chicken or fish. The restaurant's menu also offers authentic Goan-style curries. We highly recommend their curries that incorporate rich and rustic flavours of the region. Do not forget to order sol kadhi, which is a must try. Did you know they serve special ukadicha modak, which is essentially a giant rice dumpling with sweet coconut and jaggery filling? We think it's the perfect way to end your meal here.