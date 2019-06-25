There’s A Massive Club & Restaurant In Magarpatta That'll Ensure You Dance Till Your Shoes Knock-Off

If you have been wondering where to party the next time you are in Magarpatta, there's a new kid on the block. The Cult has opened up on a 40000 sq. ft. area and it’s fit for almost anything. Whether you want to go out for a drink with your friends, have a romantic date with bae, or simply catch a good meal, this club and restaurant has space for almost anything.

The property also has ample parking space. However, we’d suggest you leave your vehicle at home because you're obviously going to drink. The decor of every part of the club-cum-restaurant is completely different from each other and still somehow it connects. The Cult House is the club area complete with a dance floor, a gallery and a splendid chandelier. There's a bar inside too along with some seating in the gallery. It's an ideal to spot to dance your way into the weekend and party hard with your squad. The club serves finger food and for a proper meal, you can grab a table in the open-air restaurant, Cult Terra.

Talking about Cult Terra, the ambiance is inspired from the simplicity of terracotta and thus the name. There are various low walls built through the open space that act as smart partition between tables. If you're a big group, grab a seat in one of the cabanas, which can accommodate over 12 people at a time.

The restaurants food spread across various cuisines with dishes spanning over continental, North Indian, Lebanese, Italian, Chinese, American and others. You must try their Greek turner, a combination of romaine, feta, tempura chickpeas, California grapes and other ingredients. This gives a very refreshing flavour to your ordinary greek salad. Meat lovers, you can try their Lebanese mutton seekh salad, which is made with hummus, pickle, arugula, tahini cream and of course with spiced Arabian lamb seekh. Dig into their appetisers such as zucchini fries, red wine charred mushrooms, barbequed chicken wings, fritto bowl, among many other options.

For mains, you can find a number of options in pizzas, pastas, curry combos, plated meals and more. We tried their sushi and have fallen in love with it. This place has also given a unique twist to the traditional rajma chawal and made it into a tikki that makes a perfect bar bite. From their desserts, you have to try their berry pie, which is a perfect balance between sweet and sour. They also serve a delicious bowl of sheer korma which is filled with generous amounts of dry-fruits. However, the star of the evening was their tiramisu which was light and at the same time rich with flavours.

On an average, a meal for two will cost you INR 1700. There's no separate club fee and you can choose to party and dine and simply pay for your food and drinks.