There's A New Fitness Destination In Kalyani Nagar & We're Pumped Up For It

If a regular gym doesn't suffice as a good enough fitness routine, here's something that might help keep things interesting. Cult.Fit is an initiative by Hrithik Roshan to encourage people to work out in groups and to eat healthy while at it! He is not just the brand ambassador but also one of the brains behind the project.



Cult.fit.works as a fitness studio for all those who are looking for an opportunity to learn new fitness formats and reach their fitness goals, all while having fun. Each workout session defines a perfect structure, which involves a warmup, a balanced full body workout and a cool down, to ensure you get fit the right way. You can train like an athlete, improve you strength and agility with functional training, dance your way to fitness with zumba or just work out at home! Cult.fit has experienced trainers who will help you reach your goal even from home. This fitness studio also a has a playground that has spacious centres with industrial interiors that’ll make working out an experience.

Unlike other gyms, Cult.Fit also concentrates on providing easy yet effective yoga and meditation classes to make sure your mental health is fit as well. The price packages vary from season to season so make sure you call the respective branch in the city for your quote. Currently Cult.Fit has two locations in the city: Magarpatta and Kalyani Nagar.

We believe Cult.Fit is doing a great job in bringing people together with different kinds of workout regimes. Let us know your thoughts too.