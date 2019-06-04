One Of The Fancy Places That Represent Pune's Cultural & Food

Culture is the perfect place to represent Pune and it's cultural diversity. A few days back got a chance to visit this place with friends. And we really loved the food and drinks with unique names. Only Punekar's will understand this. Now let's talk about food, we ordered veg and nonveg starters from the extensive menu. All the starters were really mouthwatering and tasty. Mine recommends dishes:- 1) Honey Chilly Potatoes 2) Paneer Tikka Sophiyani 3) Mushroom Tokas 4) Kung Pao Chicken 5) Chicken Chettinad 6) Pahadi Kabab 7) Spicy Mutton Chops 8) Jamaican Citrus Fish Now let's move on to the main course, we ordered only a few dishes because you can see the number of dishes we tried above. But I must say we really loved it. We tried:- 1) Hrishi's Favorite Paprika Chicken/Paneer 2) Butter Chicken Pizza 3) Butter Chicken/ Subs Lahori Let's move on to the next level, and it's dessert, all the desserts were really delicious and yummy: 1) Old Monk Mousse 2) Bourbon Panacotta 3) Brownie Fondue 4) Creamy Brulee Blueberry