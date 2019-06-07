This Place Is Pure Bliss For All The Foodies Out There

Culture Pune is an experience one should have at least once. The Ambience is really cool with quotes written on the wall. They also have an inner seating area which is classy. The area is really spacious. The Watermelon with lime fizz which was super refreshing. The blueberry with lime fizz was also amazing with a solid taste of the fruit mixed with the exact amount of fizziness. I just fell in love with the honey chilli potato. This is the dish I will prefer over non-veg. The perfect crisp with so much of flavour just stole my heart. Hrishi's favourite paprika chicken (which is their USP) is a must try a dish from here. The chef's special butter chicken is the one to die for. I would personally recommend this to everyone. It's a bliss for the butter chicken lovers. The Paneer Tikka Sophiyani was a piece of food art for the paneer lovers. The desserts were wonderful. The brownie fondue was OMG. Yes OMG in bold coz it tasted so good l. The brownie dipped in the chocolate was bliss to our tongue. The old monk mousse shot was equally wonderful. It has such a soft texture felt amazing. You must visit this place if you are anywhere near FC road, also this place has Zomato gold.