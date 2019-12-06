Everybody has a hidden Carrie Bradshaw in them and here's your chance to bring her out. Tap your feet and show off your shoes from these homegrown brands. Get bespoke shoes that fit you perfectly and complement your outfit way better than any shoe you’ll find in a store. It’s time you pay a visit to a shoe designer and get yourself a custom pair.
Spend All Your Money On Beautiful Custom-Made Shoes From These Brands
Cuero
A luxury handcrafted shoe brand, Cuero launched in 2013 and has since been making shoes for men and women using the finest quality of leather and other materials. From Kolhapuris to loafers, Oxfords, moccasins, brogues and even mojaris, you can get a pair designed, as you like it. They do have a range of ready-to-wear footwear, but if your heart is set on a bespoke pair you’ll have to shell out at least INR 10,000.
Paio
Whether you need a pair of peep-toe heels, mojaris, loafers or any other kind of shoes, you can get a customised pair from Paio. Starting at INR 1200 you’ll get a handcrafted pair to complement your ethnic and western outfits. You can choose from a range of shades and styles, the type of handwork and even the fabric (if any) for your shoe.
- Upwards: ₹ 1800
Nidhi Bhandari Couture
Get yourself a pair of bespoke couture heels from Pune designer Nidhi Bhandari. She takes inspiration from everything around her, so you’re guaranteed a fashionable pair that’ll be a rare find. You can choose from her shoe closet on her website and pick up a pair you like or get one made especially for you from scratch. Or you could pay a visit to her flagship store too. And, you’ll find shoes for men and women.
Lazy Jojo
An online store, Lazy Jojo is for sneaker-heads who want something extraordinary for their feet. Men and women can choose a converse from the site. You have the option of picking a low or a high ankle shoe and choose from the pre-designed prints and patterns. Or you could customise the whole pair and add text, select prints and patterns and design yourself a sneaker that defines you. The price range starts at INR 1,500 and there’s no shipping charge.
Shraddha Hedau Studio
Bored of regular designs in shoes? Head to Shradha Hedau’s studio on F.C. Road and get yourself hand-made shoes. From ballet shoes to Jodhpuri-style juttis, this designer makes all kinds of shoes and no, she hasn’t restricted herself to women’s footwear alone. Once the order is in making, on an average, you can expect the shoe to be ready within a week and if you are placing the order during peak season (September to February), your order will be ready within two weeks period. The prices here start at INR 1,500 and can go up to INR 20,000.
Chappers
The brainchild of Harshwardhan Patwardhan, Chappers is a homegrown footwear label that designs and sells the classiest pairs of Kolhapuris for men and women. We hear every pair isn't just unique, but painstakingly handcrafted to perfection. Available in bright hues and intricate embroidery, these Kolhapuris are made of premium leather with soft foam insoles that provide not only comfort but reduce foot stress levels by 60 per cent. And, we couldn't have agreed more. riced at INR 2,600, these shoes are not just chic and contemporary but also provide the comforts of flip-flops and are handcrafted.
Raga - The Fabric Collection
When we say printed fabrics, it is only the outfits we imagine. We found a homegrown brand that exclusively handcrafts fabric footwear. Check out the collection of Raga - The Fabric Collection, a footwear label that has mojaris, ballet flats, sandals and chappals that are colourful, vibrant and stylish. For casual use, we found beautiful printed ballet flats that come in different colours at just INR 350. Starting at INR 850, there are beautiful mojaris for ethnic wear. Pair them with designer outfits and you are good to attend any ethnic party. Not just flats, we fell in love with the lovely kitten heels and heel sandals that are specially handcrafted. To place your order, call them up or WhatAapp them. Several sizes are available and you can also get them customised.
The Cobbler Company
For those who take their footwear a little too seriously, The Cobbler Company is here to give you those #shoegoals. The best part is this store has footwear for men and women and everything is handmade to your choice. The brainchild of a passionate product designer, Nishita Lodha, the store has some fabulous shoes. Lodha, who began designing shoes from home a few years ago has now branched into a studio in Salisbury Park. The store hosts a number of one-of-a-kind shoes for men. Each piece is finely crafted and made to fit your size. The store has their own size chart that is made suitably for the average Indian foot. Even if the store has shoes for women, its major forte is in men’s shoe. The prices of these shoes starts at INR 4,000. And if you want to make a new shoe, you can always sit down and discuss with the designer.
Sanri
Sanri in Kumar Plaza in Camp is a charming little store that has an extensive collection of ladies' shoes and sandals, starting at INR 200 or even less if you bargain better. But that's not the only reason why we are recommending Sanri. Run by Imran and Nasir, Sanri also customises shoes according to your preference and budget. We hear they travel lengths to source fabrics, accessories, and threads to meet their client's demands. Recently, they customised a gorgeous pair of stilettos for a bride-to-be who wanted her shoes to match her lehenga. The customisation costs can vary between INR 2,000 and INR 8,500, which we think is quite a great deal. They have an exclusive WhatsApp group where you can put a photo of a pair that you wish to replicate, and voila, it'll be done in a couple of weeks' time.
Ramesh Footwear
Pune is full of old secrets and hidden gems that date back to colonial times. We found one such gem, a men’s bespoke shoe shop, still in its original avatar on MG Road. Nestled right next to Royal Bakery is a tiny old one-storey house with bright blue doors and an open shop-front. Over 100-years-old, the small shop is run by Ramesh, a fourth-generation master craftsman. Formal shoes, officer’s uniform shoes, riding boots, and even designer knockoffs, Ramesh can make you the shoes of your dreams, starting at INR 2200. Need an old pair of leather shoes restored? They can do that as well.
Comments (0)