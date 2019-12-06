Spend All Your Money On Beautiful Custom-Made Shoes From These Brands

For those who take their footwear a little too seriously, The Cobbler Company is here to give you those #shoegoals. The best part is this store has footwear for men and women and everything is handmade to your choice. The brainchild of a passionate product designer, Nishita Lodha, the store has some fabulous shoes. Lodha, who began designing shoes from home a few years ago has now branched into a studio in Salisbury Park. The store hosts a number of one-of-a-kind shoes for men. Each piece is finely crafted and made to fit your size. The store has their own size chart that is made suitably for the average Indian foot. Even if the store has shoes for women, its major forte is in men’s shoe. The prices of these shoes starts at INR 4,000. And if you want to make a new shoe, you can always sit down and discuss with the designer.