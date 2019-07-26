These Customised Cake Bakeries In Pune Are Turning Sweet Ideas Into Reality

Just like the name suggests, Sweet Mantra is all about sweet cakes in the most unique forms. This homegrown designer fondant cake shop was started in New Jersey by Seema and Jatin and since then has found a niche market of loyal customers in Pune. From using sugar free products to diet-friendly cakes, this bakery serves some beautiful looking cakes. Did you know they have once made a cake that looked exactly like a missal pav?! No wonder, they are known for their crazy creativity with fondants. Whether it be a birthday, office party, anniversary or a wedding, Sweet Mantra is the way to go!