Sugar Rush? Treat Yourself With Some Crazy Desserts At Westin

Ready for some sugar rush? Well, this post is going to make you drool! All those who have a major sweet tooth, just like us, have to visit The Daily Treats at Westin Koregaon park. We were a part of their Tarts workshop recently, and we enjoyed learning and trying out all the masterpieces created by the head pastry chef of Westin. The Workshop was conducted well, accompanied with some lip-smacking hor d'oeuvres❤️ and some incredible desserts from Daily Treats! We loved their signature truffles, tarts, macaroons, petit fours. It’s a must-visit for anyone craving for some quality desserts. Thank you LBB and Westin for organising this lovely workshop and for your hospitality.