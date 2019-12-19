Make Fitness Fun Again With Dance Exercises At This Studio

Dance away to fitness, sounds cool? Danzofit combines fitness and health at its studio in Aundh and strives to make exercising fun again by incorporating dance into your fitness regime. After its success in their Kalyani Nagar outlet, the studio opened its second branch at Aundh and is offering many interesting deals. In this busy lifestyle, you often find it difficult to stick to a strict diet and regular exercises. Keeping these constraints in mind, they have developed programs that focus on true fat loss. Designed by popular physiotherapist and dance expert Dr. Nikita Mittal, these programs are basically high-intensity workouts that will help you get a fitter bod. The trainers are cooperative and you will be trained under hawk's eyes. There are several packages starting at INR 3000. We recommend you check out their website to booking an appointment and to know more about their latest deals.