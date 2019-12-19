Date Spot Alert: Book A Table For You & Bae At This Theme Bar

With a quirky decor and mix-match colour scheme, Tool Bar Cafe is the new, hip date spot in town. Situated in Bhumkar Chowk, Wakad, this casual bar serves lip-smacking, continental delicacies, and amazing colourful drinks. We feel their drink game is on point. Be it the pitchers or the cocktails, if you are a mood for some great boozy mixes, you know where to head. We recommend you try their signature martinis, daiquiris, and screwdrivers apart from their in-house creations, named after various tools such as Iron Pan, Bump Cutter, Crow Bar etc. If you are a big gang, they have cocktail pitchers (Sangria, LIIT etc.) for you as well. We absolutely loved their black cocktail as well as the green Bump Cutter, which were visually appealing. To add to your fun, couple up your drinks with delicious pizzas and finger food. Talking about food, we love their elaborate spread of finger food and starters. If you are in a mood for a wholesome meal, try out their Khow Suey and Thai curry platters. The icing on the cake is that the place is offering an inaugural offer of 50% on the bill till October 20. Hurry up and take your bae to this insta-worthy cafe on your date night to enjoy affordable food and great drinks. Photo Credits: Team ToolBar