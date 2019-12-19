Book A Quiet Room At This Resort Less Than Two Hours Away From Pune

When it comes to unwinding, no one wants to do that in a crowded city. Pune however is blessed with areas in and around with green patches. It is surrounded with small valleys and lakes that makes a weekend getaway possible but wouldn't it be nice to have an option to relax at a resort without having to step out of the city?

Deccan Winds Resort opened with the idea of providing people with a place to come and unwind from the hustle bustle of the city, without having to drive too far. Located on the Lavasa Road, this resort is a great amalgamation of luxury and nature. The resort has several cottages offering beautiful views of the hills around, the garden and serene swimming pool. The cottages have a lavish washroom, a double bed, TV, WiFi, air-conditioning and patio outside the door. You can also enjoy lip-smacking food at their restaurant that offers some local delicacies with other cuisines.

The room rates at this resort start at INR 3,000 a night but can differ according to the season and occupancy rate. If you are looking for a quick getaway with your family or your bae, then this resort is the perfect excuse.

