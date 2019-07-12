Hosting a big party or event? The decor is one of the biggest worries as it forms a vital element of any party. Let your decor be the talk of the town and dial-up these party planners and decorators to get the job done. Thematic or non-thematic, these decorators will set up the dream stage or a photo booth with lovely props.
Dial-Up These Decorators & Let Your Party's Decor Be The Talk Of The Town
Q Events & Weddings
A well-known and meticulous wedding and event planning company, Q Events & Weddings is known for its Pinterest-worthy decor. Are you having a themed wedding? Keeping in mind the latest trends, the event company will design the decor for a wedding and any event. You must book them for floral decor and enjoy the masterpiece that they create.
Balloon Decoration Event Management
Imagine surprising your kid by decorating their birthday party with balloons. From printed foiled to monochrome no one can beat the fabulous balloon decor from Balloon Decoration Event Management in Aundh. Be it any kind of occasion, they will cater to all your decor needs. They can shape the balloons, make balloon arches and do a whole lot more.
Celebrations Are Us
Baby showers, pool parties or a naming ceremony - whatever kind of event you need to host, this company can help you with it. For casual, fun thematic decor, call up Celebrations Are Us. They stick to themes and that's what we love about them. From beautiful stage or anvil decor to decking up rooms and halls, they do it all with elan. The next time you need an event planner, you must give them a call.
Memory Galore- Events & More
Memory Galore - Events & More in Wanowrie will come to your rescue when you are looking for a perfect decorator for themed birthdays, naming ceremonies or exhibits. They will get all the props of your choice and deck up the place that will be on everyone's mind even after the party. The decor packages start at INR 9000.
Peerminds
Book the Kothrud-based Peerminds and make your corporate function even more successful. They specialise in corporate shows, annual gatherings and awards ceremony. The edgy, crisp and smart arrangements are praiseworthy and are not even heavy on your pockets.
