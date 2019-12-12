Highland: Delicious Food & Beautiful Rooftop Restro Bar In Baner

Highland; Honestly, this is the best place for chilling in Baner. What better than a Rooftop Restro And Bar to end a tiring day. Beautiful bar section, lavish ambience and a bunch of helpful staff. What else one could ask for. And if you pay a visit on Tuesday night you will find interesting karaoke there like they served free shot to the one who sang a song and I was lucky enough. My time was well spent that night. The staff was truly helpful and polite, as per their availability they served everything quickly. This restaurant is preferable for all means; family, bachelors and for dates too. This is value for money place. All dishes, drinks, and mocktails are mindblowing, delicious and amazing 😋😋 Craft beers* Hefeweizen -330 ml - 150 rs Apple cider- 330 ml - 150 rs American wheat- 330 ml - 150 rs *Cocktails* *Cocktails* Applejack- 450₹ Applejack cocktail made with whiskey, apple juice, cinnamon, star anise, lime. Applejack is a strong apple-flavoured alcoholic drink. In between its taste like star anise too. Its vfm irish trash can - 450 rs This cocktail is Mix of spirits with red bull and blue curacao. It's acholic drink but it tastes like Redbull. Really good mild drink. The joker- 400 Rs The joker is a mix of vodka-based long drink served in a Tall glass with mango, lychee and dragon fruit. I like this cocktail because lychee is my favourite fruit. And this cocktail taste like lychees; and that's "ho Gaya Na sone pe Suhaga" moment. Starters* Hot dragon corn - Those people like to eat at the time of drinking means "chakna" prefer this starter. This is the best starter for you. Mushroom pepper fry Tandoor-e-kalmi Shikaru murg Malai paneer Mains* Butter chicken Punjabi style chicken curry Mix veg Tawa paneer Jeera rice Naan/roti Dessert* Pannacotta - Panna cotta means ‘cooked cream’ in Italian. It includes very few ingredients and is a simple mixture of cream, sugar, and vanilla. Gelatin is added to set the mixture and create a custard-like consistency. The final product is rich and silky smooth. Blueberry cheesecake - 320 rs