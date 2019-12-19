Enjoy Delicious Hungarian Food At This Cute Little Cafe In Baner

Kurtosshhh

Baner, Pune
Aditi Mall, Shop 7, Riviresa Society, Baner, Pune

There's now a little piece of Hungary and it's street food in our city. Thanks to Kurtosshhh. This cafe that serves delicious and uh-amazing chimney cakes - freshly baked, crispy and stuffed with gooey unique fillings. They have a lot of amazing options, 1) Soya Keema 2) Chicken Makhni 3) Paneer Makhni 4) Mexican Chicken 5) Veg delight 6) Tangy Potato 7) Olive Oregano 8) BBQ Choco - And much more on the menu. - Whichever you pick, have it with milkshakes and fries and you've got yourself one wholesome meal. • Recommendations by me are : 1) Paneer Makhni 2) Italian Delight - This two are popular too. Must try!! The ambience is pretty and calm. There are games too which guest can play such as Uno till the order arrives.

