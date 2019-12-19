There's now a little piece of Hungary and it's street food in our city. Thanks to Kurtosshhh. This cafe that serves delicious and uh-amazing chimney cakes - freshly baked, crispy and stuffed with gooey unique fillings. They have a lot of amazing options, 1) Soya Keema 2) Chicken Makhni 3) Paneer Makhni 4) Mexican Chicken 5) Veg delight 6) Tangy Potato 7) Olive Oregano 8) BBQ Choco - And much more on the menu. - Whichever you pick, have it with milkshakes and fries and you've got yourself one wholesome meal. • Recommendations by me are : 1) Paneer Makhni 2) Italian Delight - This two are popular too. Must try!! The ambience is pretty and calm. There are games too which guest can play such as Uno till the order arrives.
Enjoy Delicious Hungarian Food At This Cute Little Cafe In Baner
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
