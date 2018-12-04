Festive season approaching or got marriage functions lined up? We feel your dressing dilemmas. No worries ladies, we've found a solution. Located in Shivaji Nagar's Model Colony lies a well-stocked boutique called Kanya By Devaki. Come wedding season, this label will up your glam quotient.
Sarees, Gowns & Kurtas: Get Wedding-Ready With This Label
Great For
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome?
If you're wanting to make a grand impression for a wedding reception, select from their range of wedding gowns or simply get them customized. They also have a lot of saree options. You can get a simple linen saree starting at INR 2200. Be it designer, silk or embroidered sarees - they do it with finesse.
Don’t forget to check out their wide range of blouses. If you're still confused about pairing the right blouses with your attire, consulting the staff is always a good idea.
Apart from ready-made garments, they are also into customisation of attires as per the client's budget and preferences. You can even place your stitching orders with them and they will do it hassle-free.
Why should women hog all the glamour? Men, you'll be pleasantly surprised to know that have a little collection of casual kurtas which start at INR 1,750. For a dressier occasion, you can select and pair up the kurtas with their Nehru jackets. Wait no more and unleash your dapper side.
Check out their social media handles for a teaser of their designs. Simply DM them or give them a call to book an appointment. We suggest you the latter because the designs on their handles are limited.
Picture Credits – Official FB page of Kanya Boutique
What Could Be Better?
We don't mean to sound greedy but we wish they had a bigger menswear collection.
Pro-Tip
Got a saree and no time to stitch a blouse? Check out their options in ready-made blouses.
