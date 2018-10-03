Desk, Dinner & Bridal: If You Love Fashion This Pune Label Is For You

Located in the sophisticated lane of Samar Paradise in Aundh, Anjali Wadhwani Couture stands out with its swanky glass displays, mannequins clad in gorgeous creations, flattering silhouettes, and modern cuts. Known for ethereal creations, fresh hues, minimalist patterns and chic drapes, Anjali is one of the biggest names in the city for bridal, casual, semi-formal, and evening wear. While many may think this brand is outrageously expensive, in reality, it's not. Of course, it's not meant for college students either! Having said that, the collection at Anjali Wadhwani start at INR 4,500. If you're a contemporary woman who is constantly juggling work meetings and family dinners, we recommend you check out the casual and semi-formal line of breezy midi and fluff dresses and smart two-piece sets. Those are quite edgy, classy and yet comfy enough to sail you through from desk to dinner in no time. Apart from this, we quite like Anjali's line of bridal lehengas and Indo-Western gowns too. The attention to every minute detail is extremely impressive. If you love to experiment and don't mind spending a little more for your BFF's wedding, check out the spectacular collection of slit gowns, princess ball gowns with hand-embroidery, embellished lehengas, saree gowns, royal anarkalis, and more.