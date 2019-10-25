Dessert Lovers? Madeline Has Opened Up There Second Outlet In Shivajinagar

Prettiest Cafe alert in Pune. Cafe Madèline is the most picturesque cafe in town with a well thought out interior and cosy warm vibes. The soft music, comfortable sitting and the pleasant decor of this Cafe could send you to a virtual Tour to Cafes in Paris. You can start by trying out some of the Artisanal Coffees like the Activated Charcoal Latte with Mint Mocha. They serve some beautiful Teas as well as the Hibiscus Tea which is infused with berries, lemons and mint. Personally found this to be very unique. The Sandwiches, Wraps and Salads are on point and served fresh, but the highlight here are the desserts which are their major speciality. Right from the cutest bite-sized cupcakes to the big pastry pieces everything is a must-try. Some recommendations for what to have here are: 1. Unicorn Pink Shake 2. Pesto Fussilin pasta with Candied walnuts 3. Black Forest Pastry ( very unique ) 4. Stacked Lettuce Chicken Caesar Salad 5. Red Velvet Cheesecake Their assortment of macarons and mini cupcakes are also a must-have. So people get your girl gang and head over to this quaint cafe in Shivajinagar !!