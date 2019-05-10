Balewadi High Street Just Got LIT With This New Outlet With A Versatile Menu

Flying Duck Co. is located at one of the most happening areas in Pune which is the Balewadi High Street. The place has a vast menu to try. It has a bar counter as well. So if you are planning to have a party or hang out with friends this is the perfect place. Desserts just won the match that afternoon. They were mind-blowing. So don't miss the desserts!! Desserts: Mango Panna Cotta (5/5) Pannacota topped with mango puree. The whole bit is like a carnival in your mouth. Coffee Pannacotta (5/5) It was exactly the same as the mango one just here coffee replaced the mango puree. Tiramisu (4/5) I had heard people going crazy over Flying Ducks tiramisu. But it didn't satisfy me. Chocolate and orange mousse (4.5/5) Chocolate mousse with a hint of orange flavour was mind-blowing. It nice and had a rich texture.