There's A Dhaba Right In The Centre Of KP & You'll Totally Love It

Who does not love dhaba food? When craving some rich nosh, head to KP instead of a faraway highway. Nestled in the serene lanes of Koregaon Park, there's a restaurant where you can get the dhaba feels! Head to Dhaba Shaba with friends and family for a nice, authentic meal. The place is nicely done up and has an indoor as well as outdoor seating. Mostly they have given it a green look so you feel that you are enjoying the meal in a garden. For lunch and dinners, you can experience a vegetarian sit-down meal. We sipped on their special mocktails, and believe us, they made the perfect summer drinks. Beat the heat with strawberry mojitos and other fruity concoctions. Choose between a variety of starters, like veggie galawati kebabs, dahi ke kebabs, and tikkas. We tried the giant karari roti and loved its crispiness. You can opt for Punjabi gravies, koftas, paneer gravies, however, we decided to keep it light. We had the veggie dum biryani with chilled curd raita. Aromatic and flavourful, the biryani won our hearts. If you want to keep your meal light, you can opt for the rice and gravy dishes instead of the conventional naan and gravy. You can also choose to dig into the plate of loaded fries and aloo tikki. And, end your meal with delicious rasmalai. The taste will remind you of the roadside dhabas and you won't help but get nostalgic.