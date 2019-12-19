Did You Know There Is A Zero-Waste, Organic Concept Store In Pune?

Adrish at Lane Number 5, beside Chafa Cafe and Studio, sits almost unnoticed amidst the chaos and crowd at Koregaon Park. Look carefully, and you'll notice the significance of the store. Adrish is nothing like any other concept store we've been before. In fact, it is the only establishment in the city that advocates a zero-waste, organic, plastic-free policy through its varied products. Just about 10 days old, Adrish stems out of the popular brand, Siddhagiri Satvyk - The Health reStore by Akshay Agarwal and Gajendra Choudhary. What piqued our interest at Adrish is that every product out here is sourced from the farmer's or the artisan's doorstep sans any hindrance from a middleman. Whether it is unprocessed forest honey sourced from a lesser-known tribe from Sahyadris or handspun kurtis from Jaipur, every product out here is unadulterated to the core. Currently, the store sells mostly grocery items like pesticide-free fruits and vegetables, pink salt, an assortment of rich spices, wood-press oils, black rice, virgin olive oils, desi ghee, amla powder, rose water, and much more. Additionally, you can also check out Adrish for other natural products like neem combs, bamboo toothbrushes, steel straw, wooden table-top decor and toys, banana stem wallets, cotton bags, khadi kurtis, copper bottles and earthen kitchenware. What's more? Adrish delivers its groceries throughout the city for free, if the orders are above INR 1,000.