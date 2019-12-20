Count The Calories? Diet Delicious Is All About Healthy Food!

Are you on a diet plan, but still you want to go out and eat and enjoy some time with your friends but unfortunately the carbs are waiting for you and you ditch the plan? Now you have a solution and it's Diet Delicious. This place offers food with counted calories and is equally healthy and tasty. I went here with my friends and I assure you this is the ultimate place for your cravings but with maintaining your healthy choice. We tried, 1. Apple smoothie and immunity booster: Both the drinks were refreshing and a blend of the healthy mixture. 3. Egg sandwich: A bliss for all the eggitarians 3. Peanut butter sandwich: Delicious, mind-blowing. An unforgettable bite. 4. Stuffed bread omelette: Appetizing, scrumptious and very well cooked. Again the egg lovers you need to try this. 5. Grilled chicken: My personal favourite and strongly recommended. The chicken was well cooked and tasted amazing 8. The veg and non-veg combo: The combos were really good in terms of value for money and its taste and quantity. 9. Last but not least, the Soya pulao: One of the best dish I had in a while. It's delicious at the same time it's healthy and full of nutrients. Overall the place is a must-visit for all the health freaks.