Dig Into Authentic North Indian Food At Tim Luck Luck!

Looking for a place to have authentic North Indian food? Then don't hesitate to visit Tim luck luck, a dhaba themed restaurant that has amazing outdoor as well as indoor seating. It has catchy interiors and also seating arrangement looks really good and comfy with khatiyas and usual table chairs. Tried so many dishes and I would highly recommend their Paneer chilli, Bhatti da murgh from Starters. Bhatti da murgh has the achari flavor in it and it was topped with lots of cheese, the combination turned out to be amazing. From their specialities we tried Chole kulche, makke di roti and sarson da saag, and Chole bhature. The perfect winter comfort food, loved all of them. Highly recommend. From main course we tried butter chicken and paneer butter masala. I would highly recommend butter chicken. It was smooth buttery & creamy tomato based gravy and chicken pieces were tender and succulent. From desserts, we tried moong ka halwa and Jalebi with Rabdi. Being a Jalebi fan my personal favorite was Jalebi with Rabdi.