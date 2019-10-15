Gorge On Some Scrumptious Dishes At Mr Vandal In Baner!

Mr. Vandal is amazing! The interior of this place is simply good with street art style painting on the walls of the restaurant just like the Vandalizers!! Had ordered chicken shashlik, Mexican chicken fries, spaghetti bolognese lamb, chefs special chicken burger. Here’s a short glimpse of the food we tasted. #Chicken shashlik- It was cooked with steamed veggies, rice with spicy sauce and french fries. Every bite was tasty. #Mexican chicken fries- The fries were cheesy filled with Mexican sauce and chicken pieces as well as jalapenos. The taste was good when we had along with drinks. Loved the Mexican chicken fries and chicken shashlik .#Recommended!!! #Spaghetti lamb bolognese- This was something interesting to try. The dish mainly included spaghetti with minced and soft lamb pieces with chilly sauce mixed with veggies and cheese. #Chefs Special Chicken Burger- The presentation was nice and the overall taste was okay. The burger mainly consisted of grilled chicken patty topped with spices and cheese along with french fries. Service is also quick and very friendly staff. The ambience was energetic. It was indeed a good experience. I would definitely recommend. #Recommended Mexican chicken fries Chicken Shashlik