Dine Under The Stars With Your Bae Right In The Midst Of The City

Looking for a romantic setup and don't want to go to the usual Koregaon park. Baner, Balewadi, etc? No worries, you can dine at this rooftop place right in the center of the city, on the bustling streets of MG road, camp- The Rooftop Project! Feel completely in love with the ambience of this place! Open, lively, fresh and oh so green! Was awestruck when I looked around from the rooftop, with the view it offered! Let alone the view and the ambience, the food impressed me too! Here is the list of the delicacies and the fresh mocktails I tried at The Rooftop Project •Loaded Nachos: Topped with lots of toppings, salsa with cheese sauce on crispy nachos, it's the perfect starter! •Hari Mirch Theccha and Cheese Naan: One of the specialties of this place. Visited this place especially for this variant and it didn't fail to impress us! Medium spicy and cheesy! Worth a try •Paneer Tikka Pizza: Highly recommended! Huge dices of paneer on thin crust base that was covered with a sauce that tasted just like the Paneer Tikka gravy! For mocktails, we tried one of their specialty •Virgin Paloma: A grape-based mocktail! Absolutely liked it. •I also tried their Masala coke: so simple yet so tasty !! PS: They also have live music on some days:)