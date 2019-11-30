Enjoy Your Dinner At This Super Cool Revolving Restaurant In Deccan Gymkhana!

We made a random plan to visit the 360-degree revolving restaurant after office. As we heard already about it. It is on JM Road. They have enough parking space too. The main dining area is on the 9th floor. We already book a table through call. We were 8 friends. The dine-in area is rotating with tables which gives you nice feelings. We started our dinner with cool mocktails. We had : Guava Mary Blueberry delight Grasshopper Black beauty Virgin mojito Fruit punch All the mocktails were fresh & not too sweet. The taste was really good. In starters we ordered : Murg Dum Kebab Murg kalimiri kebab Veg tandoori platter Surmai choice of yours All the starters were good, delicious & properly made. Murg Dum Kebab was lit. After lots of fun, we ordered the main course. Chicken Rajasthani Veg Burmese KHOW Suey Paneer pasanda Veg pulao Pudina paratha Butter kulcha Butter garlic naan Roti All the food dishes freshly made & hot In last,we end our dinner with desserts Gajar ka halwa Ferrero Rocher mousse cake Hot gulab jamun Classic ice cream Ferrero Rocher mousse cake was highly recommended by me