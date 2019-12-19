A Mexican treat is all set to Rock Pune. If you want a pure authentic Mexican cuisine than Gossip Gastrohub is your place. Wide range of different drinks waiting for you. All the dishes are very different & unique in taste. That day we are 5 friends and visited the place when we finding something different in Erandwane. Bar drinks - Bira Blonde Bira white Margarita "Watermelonrita Mocktail - Perupyala Gossip Colada Blue Sea Starters - Chips N Salsas Auguachile Corn n Bean Requeso Wings Mole De Chipotle Chilaquiles con Chile Frijoles Yucatan Taquitos Mains - Enchiladas Polo Tinga Quessadilla Polo Cajun Enchiladas Vegetales Chalupas - Mushroom Sweet - Tres Leches Gateau Churros Chocolate cake
A Mexican Dinner At Gossip Gastrohub!
All the things are best. They need to work on marketing because the place is hidden back to a tree. Very hard to locate even on map after reaching there.
₹500 - ₹1000
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets
