A Mexican Dinner At Gossip Gastrohub!

Cafes

Gossip Gastrohub

Erandwana, Pune
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Soba Mansion, 3, Opp. Reliance Mall, Khilare Patil Road, Erandwane, Pune

What Makes It Awesome?

A Mexican treat is all set to Rock Pune. If you want a pure authentic Mexican cuisine than Gossip Gastrohub is your place. Wide range of different drinks waiting for you. All the dishes are very different & unique in taste. That day we are 5 friends and visited the place when we finding something different in Erandwane. Bar drinks - Bira Blonde Bira white Margarita "Watermelonrita Mocktail - Perupyala Gossip Colada Blue Sea Starters - Chips N Salsas Auguachile Corn n Bean Requeso Wings Mole De Chipotle Chilaquiles con Chile Frijoles Yucatan Taquitos Mains - Enchiladas Polo Tinga Quessadilla Polo Cajun Enchiladas Vegetales Chalupas - Mushroom Sweet - Tres Leches Gateau Churros Chocolate cake

What Could Be Better?

All the things are best. They need to work on marketing because the place is hidden back to a tree. Very hard to locate even on map after reaching there.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets

