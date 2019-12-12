Treat Yourself To This Delicious Dinner Buffet ForJust INR 699!

Gong flaunts an indoor dimly lit setting with iron grill decor! Ideal for a date or a casual meal with your family and peers, this place is for FOOD & Ambience lovers. I visited them to try out their Dinner Buffet (₹699 Tasters menu) from Monday-Thursday. It's a 6-course buffet that consists of some delectable and mouthwatering dishes which you must try. You can pick either the veg or none option from each course. Here's all I had- •Veg Noodle Soup - Very flavourful and light best to enjoy in this weather. •Sushi- Ching Mai Uramaki Roll, this was the veg sushi and was so good I didn't have the heart to share this. •Dumplings- both the veg dumplings and also the chicken Sui Mai Thai basil ones were spectacular. The dumplings had a thin outer covering and enough. •Appetisers- This includes crispy tofu and stir-fried chicken. I liked the tofu starter more. •Main course- I opted for Wok tosses noodles which were the best noodles I had in the longest. They serve authentic Chinese food and not the Indianised version which we get at most of the places around. I also tried the Thai Curry with steamed rice which was another hit. •Desserts- I had forest by night which was the perfect end to this scrumptious meal. Each dish was better than the previous one and made me wish I had a bigger appetite to finish all of it.