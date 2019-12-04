Dinner With Bae: Enjoy Live Music & Good Food At This Stunning Rooftop Restaurant!

Recently visited this place and happy to report that it won't disappoint at all. One of the restaurants in Baner, Highland continues to charm us with its nice outdoor area done up in pretty lights. A place to eat with a perfect outdoor seating not just sets the mood right, but also gives a common topic to kickstart a conversation: the view around!! Coming straight to the food, it's a mix of everything from quick bites to appetizers, aromatic biriyanis to the good number of options in tandoor, main course to scrumptious desserts. One should visit this place along with their friends or loved ones to gorge onto some scrumptious food and if you are lucky enough you can even enjoy some live performance over dinner. Our meal here started with the drinks which were a mixture of cocktails, craft beers and mocktails. Among the drinks personally liked the Sherley Temple, Guava Mary, After 8 and Joker. Surprisingly rest of the drinks which I had tasted such as Irish Trash Can, Applejack, Desi Sangria, Ginger Mint Mojito, Virgin Mojito and Craft Beers to add on very quite different and refreshing. As for the starters here is a glimpse of what I had tried: ▪Paneer Chilly-Paneer chunks sauteed in spices along with cheese topped in a flavorful sauce. This is the perfect pick for an appetizing appetizer in veg! ▪Chicken Chilly -Boneless chicken tossed in peppers and spicy sauce. This was just so succulent and tasty. ▪Devils Style BBQ Chicken-One of my recommendation, this dish just cracks your taste bud like anything else. Properly marinated chicken pieces mixed with flavorful spices. ▪Paneer-E- Bahar-Even though not being a vegan fan, this dish was mouthwatering that had soft paneer pieces in it that were fried in a good amount of sauce and spices along with chopped veggies. ▪Mushroom Kebab and Mushroom Pepper Fry-Overall taste were good and subtle. Quite a delightful appetizer ▪Murg Cheese Kebab and Tikka da Swaad-Succulent chicken kebabs marinated with cheese and spices and grilled to perfection. Now for the main course, we ordered a portion of Highland Special Noodles Lo Mein Noodles, Paneer Lazizi, Murg Makhmali and Butter Chicken. If you're ever craving butter chicken, I would suggest this place is the best place to hit up for the same. Their butter chicken is tangy, comes with a perfectly thick and flavorful gravy, and the meat is cooked just right. Their Paneer Lazizi packs in a lot of flavour and a good option for vegans. The Murg Makhmali was so scrumptious and it went well along with roti. In case you're looking to end your meal on a sweet, sweet note, don't think twice; order Pannacotta, Sizzling Brownie with Icecream, Cheesecake which is the USP of this place. The Pannacotta was a delight to eat which sealed the entire food deal. Do try out the desserts, they are worth it. So concluding, the staff over here were very courteous and the service was flawless. Overall had a good experience