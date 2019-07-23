Spend A Day By The Pool & Play In The Game Room At This Scenic Resort Only 4 Hours Away

If you want to get away from the hustle bustle of the city and just relax then you should definitely checkout this lavish Resort right at the footsteps of the Sahyadri Mountains. Discover Resorts is a property spread over 150 acres just fours away from Pune. The resort is nestled in the middle of lush greenery and beautiful hills.

There are over 100 rooms on the property with balconies attached. You can either enjoy the view of the hills or their beautiful island like poolside. The resort also has a game room where your little ones can enjoy several options such as table tennis, chess, carrom, foosball and much more. For the parents, they have a fully functional spa and yoga area which is perfect for a relaxed afternoon. Their pool has a dipped bar counter where you can celebrate your special occasions in style.



Discover Resorts also offers several activities such as treks, hiking expeditions and local sight-seeing. They are known for hosting beautiful destination weddings and lavish corporate getaways. Their restaurant serves a selection of cuisines and have a fully functional bar. We kid you not when we tell you this is the perfect place for a staycation!