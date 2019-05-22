Dive Into The East Asian Flavours At This Place In Kothrud

Asian food is one of those cuisines that are very easy to like! With all the variations and tastes it never fails to surprise us in the most delicious way possible! YinYang is one of a kind restaurant in Kothrud area serving authentic Oriental cuisines. From Japanese to Malaysian they've covered most of the East Asian variety in their menu! Here's what we tried- Soup and Starters : 🔸 Burnt Chilli and Tamarind Soup: Despite being a flavour bomb, this soup is surprisingly light on the stomach! Very balanced flavour of Vietnamese classic chilli and tamarind with slightly acidic taste! 🔸 YinYang House Uramaki Rolls: Uramaki is one of the 5 main Maki in traditional Japanese cuisine. Uramaki is basically the type where rice is on the outside and nori on the inside. These ones that I had were delicious. The rice was well cooked and not overly sticky, just enough to hold the roll together! It also had a decent amount of acidic flavor making it a perfect partner of soy sauce. It had Avocados, cream cheese, carrots, cucumber and sesame along with nori. 🔸 Crystal Dumplings of Asian Greens: Dumplings had a lovely glaze on them. The filling includes Asparagus, Pok Choy and broccoli. The taste could have been a little better like it could use more salt as the greens don't particularly have any distinct flavor of their own! Although, I absolutely loved the sauces that came with it. Sour Tomato sauce was perfect, not too sour and a little spicy. Chilly sauce is a hit! Loved it! It was spicy and flavorful! 🔸 Futomaki Rolls: Futomaki, unlike Uramaki, has Nori on the outside holding the roll and rice on the inside! The filling includes carrots, cucumber, Asparagus. Rice was well cooked and nori was had a rich taste of Umami. Both the sushi were accompanied by Ginger pickle and Wasabi. Wasabi had a very sharp flavor with strong after taste, but was still tasty and went well with sushi! Loved the ginger pickle! It had a pretty baby pink color and tasted acidic but it didn't have a lingering sharp flavor of ginger which is great! Main Course- 🔸Khow Suey: Khow Suey is a Burmese one-pot meal cooked in Coconut milk and garnished with a variety of toppings! This Khow Suey was bursting with authentic Burmese flavors! Curry was thick and the coconut flavor made it very soothing despite being so flavorful! The toppings were Fried noodles, normally boiled noodles, fried garlic, fried onions, spring onions, chilli vinegar. Overall it was delicious and satisfying! Desserts- 🔸Darsaan With Vanilla Ice cream: Darsaan is a popular Chinese dessert made with fried wonton noodles. These noodles are typically drizzled with honey. At YinYang, along with honey, the noodles were also drizzled with the strawberry sauce making them a lot sweeter than usual. But the extra sweetness of honey and strawberry sauce can be balanced with vanilla ice cream. Ambience And Service- YinYang is a small place with warm and welcoming ambience. The wooden furniture gives it a lovely look and the addition of the small plants gives it a fresh feel! Service is prompt. It won't take that long for the food to arrive at your table! The staff is very courteous and attentive. The place is clean and hygienic! #BonAppetit