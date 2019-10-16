Lights, dresses and food! Diwali is the time of the year when foodies indeed have a blast. And what is this festival of lights without some karanjees, vadis, ladoos and all these other dishes? If for some reason you are not able to get your hands on these Diwali essentials, here’s where you can buy them in Pune.
Get Your Diwali Faral On Point From These Stores In Pune
Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale
For obvious reasons, Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale have become synonymous with a number of large-scale festivals in Pune. So, how can Diwali be missed? Their various outlets throughout the city serve a number of traditional Maharashtrian Faral. This includes stuff like karanjee, shankarpali, rava and besan ladoo and much more. Their signature for Diwali is their olya-naralachi karanjee whose taste is beyond explanation. The prices over here start at INR 250 for shankarpali and chakli and the prices for karanjee is per piece. They also have services where you can send a parcel to your friends/family abroad.
- Price for two: ₹ 350
Desai Bandhu
Known for their mango centric products, Desai Bandhu also accept orders for farals. They too make a number of Maharashtrian dishes such as chaklis, chivdas, ladoos, barfis and much more. These guys price their faral on kilogram basis. For a 200gm package of regular karanjee, the prices start at INR 80. If you have a family abroad who might miss on the Diwali faral, you can send them a parcel from them. The charges for the parcel start at INR 1575 and then this cost is added to the price of the faral. This cost is also limited to one kg of packet.
Kaka Halwai
Get a load of Maharashtrian as well as Marwari Diwali special delicacies from Kaka Halwai. Located across a number of places across the city, all of their branches cater to Diwali faral needs. You can find mathris, gathiyas, corn-flake chiwda, karanjees, ladoos and much more. From all their Diwali special delicacies, the most sought after dish is anarse. They also have a number of other faral options with them. The prices over here start at INR 150.
- Price for two: ₹ 350
Gore Ani Mandali
No platter of faral is complete without some good old shev. And who better than Gore Ani Mandali to get that perfect fix? Located in Shukrawar Peth, the store is known among locals for a number of delicacies. Along with catering to food, they also cater to other festive related needs such as a few traditional outfits like dhotis, uparnas, asanas for idols and other things. For Diwali, along with their famous shev, they also make dishes such as anarse, namkeen and sweet sankarpali, karnajee, chakli and other items. The prices over here start at INR 100.
Dadu’s Sweet Emporio
Even if Dadu’s doesn’t really have a lot of options when it comes to the traditional faral, Diwali in Pune is incomplete without a box of mithais from Dadu’s Sweet Emporio. Having a large variety to choose from (so you can now excuse the age old kaju-katli), you will find motichoor ladoos, malai pedas in various flavours, barfis and much more. They also do special Diwali edition gifting boxes in which there are different types of sweets. The prices over here start at INR 200 per kg, depending upon the type of sweets you choose.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Farsan Galli
Did you know, Pune has its own Farsan Galli near Mandai? It’s a street that is dedicated to only farsan stores which also have some Diwali specific products.There are packets of chakli, shankarpali, chiwda and other dry snacks. There are a number of shops over here and these stores deal in wholesale of the farsan. However, the prices start from as cheap as INR 80 for a packet of chaklis.
Nutrimiller
Not exactly the faral that you need, but the kind of things you can gift in the faith of a healthy Diwali. Nutrimiller in Market Yard has a large number of nuts for you to choose from that will make you go nuts. There are also a number of candied dry fruits that you can gift your loved ones. The prices over here start at INR 100 for a small jar.
Comments (0)