Get Your Diwali Faral On Point From These Stores In Pune

Known for their mango centric products, Desai Bandhu also accept orders for farals. They too make a number of Maharashtrian dishes such as chaklis, chivdas, ladoos, barfis and much more. These guys price their faral on kilogram basis. For a 200gm package of regular karanjee, the prices start at INR 80. If you have a family abroad who might miss on the Diwali faral, you can send them a parcel from them. The charges for the parcel start at INR 1575 and then this cost is added to the price of the faral. This cost is also limited to one kg of packet.