You Gotta Check Out Chianti For Yum Italian Dishes!

Chianti means dry red wine in Tuscany and it is also a region in Italy. But all I want to say is that you don't have to travel to Italy because you can now experience Italy in Pune. How? Chianti is a newly opened restaurant in Phoenix Marketcity on the 3rd floor where all the major F&B brands are placed. The place looks quite interesting and so is the menu. The ambience is chic! Moving on to what to try at Chianti is : 1. Strawberry Italian Soda 2. Cannelloni 3. Fettuccine Siciliana Chicken 4. Pizza Del Chianti These guys also give you the DIY garlic bread platter where you make your bruschetta. It's a one of its kind concept in Pune. And Chianti has now taken the Italian dining experience to another level. So, you should go and check them out and thank me later! Until next time, keep exploring!