Visit This Beautiful Restaurant For Delish Food & Yum Ice Tea

I had been to Makaza a few days back, it has a great ambience to hangout with friends, family or bae. They also serve delicious cocktails and mocktails. Here's my quick review of the food at this place. It has a great a We started with Orange iced tea and Blueberry iced tea. The orange one was quite tangy and less sweet but the blueberry was more on a sweeter side and had a hint of blueberry flavour to it. Their Kung pao chicken was a gem of a starter to have. Succulent and tender chicken pieces with cashews bell pepper and tossed in Chinese sauces. I had never tried Bao before so we went for the chicken stir fry bao and I absolutely loved it. The bao was so fresh and soft and the chicken was really flavourful and juicy. It was topped with Chipotle sauce and it really went well with the chicken. The Khow suey was served in a bowl with all the condiments on each side of the big bowl. Generally, the khow suey I had were served with the noodles, broth and the condiments separately. We opted for the veg one and the coconut curry of the khow suey did not disappoint me. You must surely give this dish a try. Then we had their Veg exotic pizza, which had mushrooms, broccoli, onions, bell peppers and mozzarella cheese on it. The Pizza was thin crust and the pizza sauce was pretty good. Gather your friends and visit this restaurant as soon as you can!