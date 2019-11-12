Head Over To Hoppipola For Great Food & Amazing Drinks

I had visited Hoppipola which is in Mumbai and now they have opened a new outlet in Kalyani Nagar too. They have outdoor and indoor seatings as well. Here's my quick review of the site,ms I had:- Cheese Nachos Avalanche:- Avalanche basically means cohesive slab of snow falling down the hill and this dish instead of the snow, hot cheese sauce was poured onto the bowl of nachos. The nachos were crispy and the hot cheese sauce made this dish even better. Crispy chicken popsicle:- This dish can be enjoyed by both the kids and the adults as well. Minced chicken which was mild in taste and not too spicy were wrapped and deep-fried on popsicles and they were topped with crispy potato peels. The popsicles were served with a sweet and spicy dip. Mac n cheese pizza:- Thin crust pizzas are my favourite and this dish did not disappoint me at all. The macaroni on Pizza was really not a bad option after all. Sizzling chicken sukkah:- Yes, you read that right! The chicken sukkah was brought on a sizzler plate and was served to us. I just wished that the kadipatta(curry leaves) flavour could have been more in this dish however I loved the spices they had included in the chicken. Crispy veg tempura:- Fancy name but these were basically like your local street Bhajiyas with a coating of tempura instead of besan. These are a really good option to order especially during the rainy weather conditions along with some beer. Some of the other dishes I liked over here were:- Thread paneer Mexican Sizzler Grilled stuffed chicken Sizzler Thai spiced grilled fish Do give a try to this restaurant as they serve some delicious food at a very reasonable price point.