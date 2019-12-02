Drop By This Revamped Restaurant For Their Delicious Food!

Casual Dining

Blue Nile

Camp, Pune
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

4, Opp. Poona Club, Bund Garden Road, Camp, Pune

What Makes It Awesome?

Nostalgia pulls you to certain places and the Blue Nile in Camp is one of them. My first exposure to Chicken was here back in 2004. Anyhow, I was in Camp to collect something and happened to be passing by Blue Nile when I saw a board that they’d shifted next door into a new place. The new place has Swanky Interiors of fine dining unlike the old-style cafe look of the older version. Our order is generally fixed, Mutton Seekh Kebab and Chicken Biryani. A fresh lime soda to keep things going. Good experience, especially in a cleaner, air-conditioned environment.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group

