Drop By This Revamped Restaurant For Their Delicious Food!

Nostalgia pulls you to certain places and the Blue Nile in Camp is one of them. My first exposure to Chicken was here back in 2004. Anyhow, I was in Camp to collect something and happened to be passing by Blue Nile when I saw a board that they’d shifted next door into a new place. The new place has Swanky Interiors of fine dining unlike the old-style cafe look of the older version. Our order is generally fixed, Mutton Seekh Kebab and Chicken Biryani. A fresh lime soda to keep things going. Good experience, especially in a cleaner, air-conditioned environment.