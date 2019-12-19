Don A Boho-Chic Look With Pretty Outfits From This Label

Trendy, chic & uber cool- these three adjectives perfectly summarise Very Me, a stylish store in Koregaon Park. Get your bling on with outfits from this store and you are bound to become a head-turner at any party. Known for its designer wear and bling outfits, they also customise clothes as per your preference. We loved the pastel jumpsuits and the sequined-dress the most. Got a party and have nothing to wear? This store is a saviour. You can check out the vibrant dresses, gowns, crop tops, palazzos, slings and much more. The designs keep changing frequently. You may not find a similar piece in the next lot. We suggest you tell them about the dress in advance in case you want that particular outfit on your next shopping trip. They also have exquisite jewellery on display. We suggest you match your outfit with those perfect stone jhumkas, chunky anklets as well as the beach accessories. Good news for people living in far-away from KP. You can visit their other branch in Baner as well for affordable and chic fashion. No wonder, you will not look any less than a fashion blogger/influencer.