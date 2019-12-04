Gorge On Some Amazing Varieties Of Chicken Wings At This Outlet Only!

Ever heard of an outlet serving Chicken wings as the main course! Does not sound interesting Wings & co in Viman Nagar serves Chicken wings not as an appetizer but as a complete meal This is the first time I witnessed such an idea after vising the place and was amazed to see the varieties they have. They serve large chicken wings cooked in 4 different styles according to the customer's choice and allow you to choose from 10 different sauce flavours. The half meal consists of 4 Chicken wings and full one 8. The dishes I tried that day were : - ◾Pan Grilled Spicy Korean - This one was good in taste and little spicy. It was hot and was tender too. ◾Crunch Fried Peri-Peri Mango - These are fried Chicken wings served with a tangy Peri-Peri mango sauce on its top. The wings were nicely fried and crispy. The peri-peri mango sauce was slightly tangy, spicy and sweet. I liked it very much. ◾Glaze Baked Garlic Parmesan - This was my fav dish among all. It had a nice flavour of Garlic and was tender and juicy. Something different but loved its taste. ◾ Pan Grilled Jerk Cajun - It was medium spicy. Liked it when tasted along with Mashed potatoes. ◾Mashed Potatoes - This was cheesy and balanced the flavours of the wings. The taste was good and the garnishing of coriander leaves made it look attractive. ◾Ice Tea - It was good in taste and the lemon flavour complimented it nicely. ◾Kokum Cooler - It was refreshing and drooling. The flavours were also nice. Wings & Co has a unique concept of serving Chicken wings not as an appetizer but as a main course meal and also you can customize as per your requirement and they suggest what to order according to your taste. Would surely love to visit this place again and try other flavours.