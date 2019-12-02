Don’t Miss This Amazing Place In The Heart Of Kp!

Cafes

Murphies

Koregaon Park, Pune
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 1 & 2, North Main Road, Meera Nagar Garden Society, Koregaon Park, Pune

What Makes It Awesome?

Murphies restaurant & bar is sure gonna impress everyone, with its amazing food and beverages!! Nestled in the heart of KP, it’s hard to miss. Especially with it’s specially curated huge menu and amazing ambience! Perfect party and family place! The food was amazing with a fusion of all cuisines! We loved the vibes of the place, and can’t wait to go back!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group

