Murphies restaurant & bar is sure gonna impress everyone, with its amazing food and beverages!! Nestled in the heart of KP, it’s hard to miss. Especially with it’s specially curated huge menu and amazing ambience! Perfect party and family place! The food was amazing with a fusion of all cuisines! We loved the vibes of the place, and can’t wait to go back!
Don’t Miss This Amazing Place In The Heart Of Kp!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Big Group
