This Tiny Kiosk In SGS Mall Serves Yummy Donuts For Just INR 40

Got a sweet tooth? Indulge in sinful donuts for just INR 40. Welcome to Donut Magic, which has a small kiosk inside SGS Mall in Camp. Well, the kiosk serves only donuts which are available in many delectable flavours. You will spot the kiosk as soon as you enter the mall. If you are alone, you can comfortably sit and go on a doughnut eating spree. We visited the mall and took a break from shopping by indulging in sweet treats. We indulged in the classic glazed donuts which are perfectly sweet. Since we also love chocolates, we indulged in a few choco options too. We bit into the choco custard filled donut, caramel kreme crunch and chocolate frosted sprinkled donut. All these are just priced at INR 40. But what stole our hearts are the jam doughnuts, which are essentially glazed donuts with sprinkled powdered sugar, filled with fresh fruit jam. If you are someone who loves non-chocolate flavours, try the coffee filled donut, glazed lemon-filled doughnut and the jam one. Want to indulge in some sweet treats without burning a hole in your pocket? Grab these and have a 'sweet' time. Another unique idea is to break free from old traditions and replace wedding favours with doughnut hampers. Under INR 200, you can make a DIY hamper of 5 doughnuts. When at this outlet dough'nut' worry about calories! Get it?