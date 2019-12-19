Bubble Tea, Yogurt Shakes & More At This Super Cool Store, Dr Bubbles

Dr. Bubble is an outlet in our city which serves the best bubble tea along with some equally amazing and photogenic ambiance that has a pink and white theme. They are also known as ‘chai specialists’. Great place to chill and sip on some refreshing milk fruit teas. Customizable bubble tea is served here and it’s an awesome place to grab a fruit tea, bubble milkshakes, yogurt shakes, cold coffee & some waffles on a good day. The service is great and prepares your order in no time. The staff was polite and guided us well through their menu and suggested us how to select amongst the ingredients of bubble tea. You can choose from small to large cup sizes depending upon your preference.