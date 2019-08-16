We've covered several stores which house gorgeous garments. Now let's tell you about stores where you can find the perfect dress material. The occasion could be any- fancy or formal, or even no occasion (shopping needs no reason, does it?), you will find all kinds of fabrics with different kinds of prints, colours and handwork. Take a look:
Fabric Heaven: Here's Where To Buy The Best Dress Materials In Pune
Isha's Kashish
People staying in Aundh and Baner need not travel all way to the Peth areas to get the right fabric, Isha's Kashish will sort out all your fabric needs. You can also find geometric patterns, computerised quirky prints as well as ones with thread-work. Similarly, you will crush on the embroidered dress materials too which are simply fantastic.
Banjaras Natural Fabrics Of India
Banjaras National Fabrics Of India in Aundh is one of the best destinations in Pune to get a variety of fabric, ranging from cotton, ikat, kalamkari, silk, Benarasi, wool and more. They have a wide collection in terms of patterns and embroidery as well. For simple cotton prints, the price starts at INR 120/metre.
Anahita Fabrics
We found a hidden store on Prabhat Road and it has a lovely collection of ethnic dress material fabrics that are all handcrafted. You can add colour to your wardrobes with rich printed, embroidered and handcrafted fabrics from Anahita Fabrics. Chanderi, silk, linen or even simple satin, these fabrics come with all kinds of handwork and prints. We love the ikat fabrics, which you can buy and get a nice kurti stitched.
Hasthkari
We found a label which is all about dress material natural fabrics. Check out the handcrafted fabric collection of Hasthkari and fall in love with their block printed cotton pieces. True to its name, the label primarily focuses on rich Indian fabrics. The dyes used in the printing of these fabrics are sans any harmful chemicals. These pieces are weaved by artisans from across India and add colour, brightness and elegance to your wardrobe.
Aishani Creations
This Ravet-based ethnic store is yet another place where you can check out beautiful dress materials and printed fabrics. You will find fabrics at wholesale rates as well. You will love the traditional patterns in silk hues and glaze which look regal. Not to forget, their Mastani dress material collection which is simple yet rich.
Janki's Women Wear
When on Salunkhe Vihar Road, you will find a tiny clothing store. Don't be fooled by its humble appearance. Janki's Women's Wear has some of the exquisite pieces that will make ramp-walk ready in no time. From embellished suit sets to designer fabrics - the collection is rich, handcrafted, royal and truly beautiful.
Taraasha
To check out Tarasha's dress material designs, visit their NIBM store or browse their social media handles. The boutique is a multi-designer store where you can find something worth your while. You can get personal styling sessions and stand out with designs from Tarasha. From printed to plain silk ones, their dress material game is quite strong. They have an in-house tailor too to customise your pretty outfits.
Nazakat
Head to Nazakat in Camp and you will find beautiful yet affordable pieces of embroidered dress material and fabrics. If you love chikankari work, you will absolutely love the collection here, their Lucknowi outfits will help some effortlessly regal outfits to your wardrobe. The best thing about this store is that the pieces are extremely affordable and start at INR 200 per meter.
Kemohra Dzigns
A women's fashion store, Kemohra Dzigns in Baner is an exclusive place to shop for customised sarees, dresses, suits and fabrics. Check out their linen dress materials in pastel colours and get an awesome kurta stitched. The materials are soft, comfy and your work wardrobe is sorted.
Sejal Bandhej
Bandhani has an inexplicable charm to it and you cannot deny that we all wish to own at least one bandhani piece in our closets. Starting at just INR 400 per dress piece, Sejal Bandhej in Shukrawar Peth has an envious collection. This is an exclusive store you will find different dress materials, sarees, kurtas - all with bandhani prints.
Comments (0)