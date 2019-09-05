Amazing Flavours Of Ice Cream All Day Every Day At Koregaon Park

For all the ice cream lover, Huber & Holly in KP is the place to go! They have amazing creations at their place. They have so many flavour of ice creams that too original fruit taste or chocolate ice creams. They have 28 different toppings. Ambience: Ambience is good. Ice creams, cakes, pastries, toppings etc. So colourful place. Make sure you visit before 7 after 7 pm. the place is crowded. Food: I had 🔹Chatpata masala footlong fries - peri-peri flavour. Soft and yummy. 🔹Cheesy jalapeños nachos - so cheesy.. tastes too good. 🔹Black gold creations - charcoal lychee and golden chocolate ice cream with roasted almonds, nutty praline and gulab gulkand as toppings. 🔹Belgian chocolate and crunchy hazelnut - Belgian chocolate is so soft and savage to mouth. Crunch hazelnut tastes after it melts in the mouth. 🔹All fudged up Shake - chocolate shake with ice cream and whipped cream which was so thick and so tasty. 🔹Hazelnut Rocher Ice cream pastry - not recommended 🔹Very berry cheesecake - Damn tasty. The berries on ice cream were too tasty and khatta. 🔸Service - The people are good. Rajni treats us so well. I tasted every flavour of ice cream as Rajni served us so well. The manager is very friendly.