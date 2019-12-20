Drop By This Amazing Outlet For Yum Varieties Of Egg Dishes!

Pune Egg Cafe: It is a small outlet located near Mankar Driving School, Mauli Chowk, Wakad. I can say that this is a one-stop place for egg lovers. the service was so quick. Food served to us was fresh and hot and the staff was helpful and suggest some good recommendations from their menu. 👉 Ambience:- It is a small decent place. The seating arrangement should be improved for big groups. Let us come to the food:- 🔹Egg Ghotala:- A flavorful boiled eggs gravy with tomatoes and onions. It was thick and the scallions enhanced its flavour. 🔹Egg Kheema Roll:- it was a concept that was famous in North India. Kheema was not up to the mark. The taste was not balanced due to bad quality onions. 🔹Egg Masala Pav:- Pav was broken into small pieces and fried with kheema masala. It was scrumptious. I liked it. 🔹Egg Bhurji Paratha:- I loved the amazing presentation. The taste was good it would be better if the sweet onions were not there. Highly Recommended 👍 Overall experience was good. I liked the dishes the only culprit was the sweet onions. I will surely visit this place again and hope onions issue will not exist.