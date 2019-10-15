Drop By This Amazing Place For Some Scrumptious Chicken Dishes

A franchise for the USA. genuine broaster chicken is located near Balewadi High Street. We visited this place one fine weekend. Honestly, the ambience is quite good. Decent price for drinks. They serve good food and pocket-friendly alcohol. The menu is perfectly designed with an Indian touch. They have made a perfect blend of Western food with Indian food. The interiors are quite interesting with comfortable seating arrangements. Here is a glimpse of what we had ordered: ➡Lamb Rogan Josh Burger-This is an ultimate dish and their USP. Highly recommended! This burger was filled with a boneless lamb patty, veggies and spices mixed. It was damn tasty and something different. The burger was red in colour and juicy. ➡Begum Fries-This was sought of crispy french fries served with kheema. The taste was okay. ➡Masala Grilled Chicken with Narangi Sriracha Sauce-For the main course we ordered this. This was served with french fries, salad and parsley rice. Overall the taste was good. Service was pretty quick. Overall food taste was really good. Would recommend. It's surely a good place for non-veg lovers.