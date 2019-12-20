A small and sweet place in Baner. The ambience is quite nice and cosy. Good place for some leisurely coffee and quick bites. Caffa has a perfect cafe ambience with the perfect concise menu. It's a quick go-to-place though whether it's a solo plan, sudden plan with friends or short meetings.
Drop By This Place To Orchestrate Your Day To The Tune Of Good Coffee!
Cafes
Price for two: ₹ 700
Delivery Available, Wi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Service still could have been better.
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With
Family, Big Group, Bae
