Drop By This Place To Orchestrate Your Day To The Tune Of Good Coffee!

Cafes

Caffa

Baner, Pune
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

9 & 10, Opp. Hotel Bhairavee, Laxman Park Society, Baner, Pune

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

A small and sweet place in Baner. The ambience is quite nice and cosy. Good place for some leisurely coffee and quick bites. Caffa has a perfect cafe ambience with the perfect concise menu. It's a quick go-to-place though whether it's a solo plan, sudden plan with friends or short meetings.

What Could Be Better?

Service still could have been better.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With

Family, Big Group, Bae

