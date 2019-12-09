Drop By Vice Versa To Try Out Their Unique Upside Down Burger

Vice Versa is now the talk of the Town for their unique "Upside Down Burger". So visited this place a few days back to try out that unique burger. The place got some amazing breakfast options on their menu. Interiors are pretty cool you'll definitely get the good vibes from this place. Before trying out their unique burger I opted to go for Tangy Chicken Curls. Chicken layers wrapped and stuffed with spinach, mushroom, cheese and coated with a tangy sauce. And then I tried their upside down burger. The upper bun was turned upside down and the stuffed Patty and other stuffings in it were just amazing. The bun was too soft and the burger was served with cheesy Peri Peri fries. Highly recommend. I also tried their Ferrero Rocher Thickshake. The consistency of the shake was perfect. Topped with whipped cream and Ferrero Rocher ball. Loved it. From desserts, I tried Coffee Panacotta. To all the coffee lovers if you're looking for your coffee hit in dessert form, this Coffee Panacotta should be at the top of your list. Highly recommend. The service was good. Staff was courteous. Will surely visit soon :)