Drop Down At This Family Restaurant To Enjoy Delicious North Indian Cuisine

Farmaaish is a must-try place if you are a North Indian food lover. The ambience was nice. They have both indoor and outdoor seating area and have managed well to life customers. The inner seating is casual dining is where you can sit with family and enjoy. The outer one is an open space which has dining options to enjoy the food in the open air and with a view of the nearby road. My Starter Spread had : ➡ Tandoor Ka Badshah (Full): It was a dish of full chicken pieces marinated with yoghurt spices cooked in tandoor. It also had yoghurt in its presentation which made it look attractive 😍. ➡ Murg Makrana - This had 4 drumstick pieces marinated with yoghurt, chilly and crushed black pepper and grilled. The pieces were perfectly grilled and had a nice flavour of the blended spices and tasted nice. ➡ Murg Dum Kebab - This was a dish full of cheese. It came in a bowl covered with a tandoori roti on the top. Inside were boneless chicken keema pieces blended with some spices and cheese. It tasted yummy. ➡ Tandoori Jhinga Zafrani - King size Prawns marinated in herbs and green spices heated over charcoal. The taste was great and prawns were cooked perfectly. ➡ Stuffed Mushroom - Fresh mushrooms marinated with pickle, spices and cheese. The cheese complimented it nicely. Tiny mushroom pieces cooked well and not overheated. I loved this dish. Main Course had : ➡ Mutton Nalli Nihari - It had lamb slanks. The taste was good and had a perfect combination of herbs and spices. ➡ Chicken Lahori - A typical North Indian thick gravy dish which had tomato and onion gravy. The gravy tasted a little tangy and was a little spicy. The veg main course spread was also good. Loved their cooking and presentation style. And now my fav Chicken Keema Paratha: Four sliced pieces of Paratha stuffed with Chicken keema. Its the first time would surely melt your heart and force you to order again. And at last but not the least Dessert section. We had : ➡ Gulab Jamun ➡ Gulab Jamun with Rabdi ➡ Shahi Tukda ➡ Malai Kulfi It was indeed a nice experience with this place. Would surely drop down again for casual dining with my family and friends.