Head to Lohagad fort which is near to Pune-Mumbai highway, near Malavali village. Commuting is easy through train or bike. We started early in the morning and reached the Fort by 6:30. The fort is big enough to spend 2-3 hours there and the nearby places to visit are waterfalls, Visapur fort and Buddhist caves. While returning have chai and hot pakodas in a tea shop near the Malavali train station. Sunrise between the mountains is worth watching!
Early Morning Trek To Lohagad Fort!
Most of the hotels and Chai shop open after 9.30. We had to search for a Chai.
Under ₹500
Big Group
