Early Morning Trek To Lohagad Fort!

img-gallery-featured
Monument

Lohagad Fort

Pune, Maharashtra

Lohagad Trek Road, Village Lohagad, Pune

image-map-default

    Great For

    What Makes It Awesome?

    Head to Lohagad fort which is near to Pune-Mumbai highway, near Malavali village. Commuting is easy through train or bike. We started early in the morning and reached the Fort by 6:30. The fort is big enough to spend 2-3 hours there and the nearby places to visit are waterfalls, Visapur fort and Buddhist caves. While returning have chai and hot pakodas in a tea shop near the Malavali train station. Sunrise between the mountains is worth watching!

    What Could Be Better?

    Most of the hotels and Chai shop open after 9.30. We had to search for a Chai.

    How Much Did It Cost?

    Under ₹500

    Best To Go With?

    Big Group

    image-map-default