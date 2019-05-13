Early Morning Trek To Lohagad Fort!

Head to Lohagad fort which is near to Pune-Mumbai highway, near Malavali village. Commuting is easy through train or bike. We started early in the morning and reached the Fort by 6:30. The fort is big enough to spend 2-3 hours there and the nearby places to visit are waterfalls, Visapur fort and Buddhist caves. While returning have chai and hot pakodas in a tea shop near the Malavali train station. Sunrise between the mountains is worth watching!